You're taking too long to campaign for Raila in Mt Kenya, Ugenya MP tells Uhuru

Ugenya legislator David Ochieng has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to launch a vigorous campaign for Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Central Kenya, saying time is running out.

Speaking in Ugenya, where he issued bursaries to needy students, Mr Ochieng, the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) leader, said Mr Kenyatta should stop waiting until the last minute.

"I hope that soon we shall start seeing the head of state launching serious campaigns in the Mt Kenya region to sell Mr Odinga's presidency because we are just three months away from the General Elections. There is no time to sit pretty," said Mr Ochieng.

On choosing a running mate for Mr Odinga, the legislator, a partner in the coalition, said it should act discreetly and carefully. Interviews organised to select a running mate, he said, were politically damaging to the coalition.

"The best way ought to be a meeting away from the media where the qualified candidates converge and decide on one person to be the running mate. The Azimio council members can take just three days and then decide on the best candidate," he said.

Azimio DP interviews bad idea

He noted the interviews have given Kenya Kwanza leaders a platform to discredit the Azimio coalition before voters.

"This is fodder for the Kenya Kwanza brigade and they are dwelling on it more than any other thing. When [voters] listen to them talk about Azimio mistreating the Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, their spirits [are dampened]," he said.

But Mr Ochieng, who is seeking to retain his Ugenya seat, condemned the Orange Democratic Movement party for championing a six-piece voting pattern in the Nyanza region, saying it is undermining other parties that are part of the Azimio coalition.

"ODM should talk of Azimio candidates not ODM six-piece. As MDG, we feel sidelined as partners in the coalition. We need all the support for Raila Odinga to win. Sidelining other parties in the coalition will create voter apathy in the Nyanza region," he said.

He added: "Some ODM officials have turned the August election into a coronation sort of event. We are not going to coronate an ODM President, rather we are going to elect a coalition candidate."

But he assured all the 140 MDG candidates in the country that nobody will force them to step down.

"Zoning is hurting Azimio not only in Nyanza but also in the entire country. In the event that there are four Azimio candidates in a particular seat, then they should be allowed to compete,” he said.