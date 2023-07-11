Woman succumbs to gunshot wounds in Bondo police officer murder-suicide incident

A woman who was shot and critically injured by her husband in Bondo, Siaya County, has died.

Brenda Kangai Kimanzi died at Bondo Sub-county Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

She was shot by her husband, Michael Kyallo, following a domestic dispute.

Kyallo, who was a police constable, died on Friday morning shortly after firing at his wife and turning the gun on himself.

The bizarre incident left Ms Kimanzi with serious injuries. She died on Monday evening.

A follow-up police report on the shooting and suicide incident on Tuesday confirmed that Kimanzi had succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

"This is to inform you that the victim (has) passed away today at about 1130 hours at the said facility," the police report said.

The report added: "Preliminary reports indicate that during surgery, it was discovered that the victim suffered a perforated bowel and intestines as a result of the impact and urgent corrective surgery was performed.

She was responding well to treatment until last night when she developed complications and was scheduled for further surgery".

She reportedly succumbed before the surgery could be performed.

The unfortunate incident occurred just three days after her husband's death.

"The entry point of the bullet was through the chin and exited on top of his head. The officer died on the spot," said the report, dated 7 July.

The couple had a domestic misunderstanding that led to the incident that morning.

"It is reported that the Kyallo returned to the house and picked a quarrel with the woman which unfortunately ended in the shooting," police sources said.

Bondo sub-county commander Ibrahim Kosi described the late Kyallo as a calm and reserved man.

"The officer was a relatively quiet person. He was on duty in the morning and went back to the house where there was an altercation with the woman that prompted him to take the action," Mr Kosi said.