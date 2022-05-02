Woman and her son mauled to death by dogs in Ugenya.

Villagers in Kobiero location, Siaya County, are in shock after a mother and her one-year-old son were mauled to death by dogs.

The two killer dogs, identified as German shepherds, were reported to have broken loose from the home of a Catholic priest in Siranga village in Ugenya sub-county.

The dogs were reported to have escaped from their cage and attacked the woman and her son in Simur village.

The woman was identified as Caren Akinyi, 28.

She and her son were walking along a village path when they were attacked by the ferocious dogs.

Ugenya sub-county Deputy Police Commander James Ngao said he had received reports about two dogs that escaped from the home of their owner on Sunday night.

“It was reported yesterday at the Ukwala Police Station that two dogs escaped from the place where they are bred and the owners requested the police to help in tracing them. Early this morning the two stray dogs attacked a woman and her one-year-old son and killed them,” Mr Ngao said.

The woman’s shouts for help drew the attention of villagers, who killed the dogs.

“The woman shouted for help and the people responded but by the time they arrived, the dogs had already overpowered and killed them,” he said.

“The angry residents killed the dogs on the spot. The bodies of the woman and her son have been taken to the Ukwala sub-county mortuary.”

Jeremiah Omolo, from Siranga, said the killer dogs were vicious and had posed a threat to the entire village.

“It is sad that two lives have been lost. The owners of the dogs should have been more careful,” Mr Omolo said.