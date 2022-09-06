Ugenya man sought after ‘killing’ father over missing chicken

Police in Ugenya, Siaya County, are searching for a 41-year-old man who allegedly killed his father over a missing chicken.

Erick Onyango is alleged to have hit his father several times in the family’s home in Siranga sub-location and left him unconscious.

Area Assistant chief Richard Osiago said George Ochieng, 74, left home for church the previous day, only to find one of his chickens missing when he returned.

“He was informed that his son, Mr Onyango, was seen with the missing chicken,” Mr Osiago said.

The elderly man is reported to have called his son for a chat over the missing bird when a fight broke out.

“[Mr Onyango] overpowered the old man and left him unconscious on the floor,” Mr Osiago said.

Died later

Mr Ochieng was rushed to Ukwala Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

When Mr Onyango learned that his father had died from the injuries he inflicted on him, he took off and has not been seen since.