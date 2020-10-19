Three police officers arrested in a chang'aa den

Three police constables from Ugunja Police Station in Siaya County have been arrested after they were found drinking the illicit chang’aa brew at their work place.

The three officers found in possession of the illicit brew inside a house at the police post on Sunday.

Ugunja Sub-County Police commander Mr Lazarus Tarus is reported to have stormed the house in which the officers were hiding and ordered their arrest.

A police officer who witnessed the incident said his colleagues had been warned by a senior officer to stop engaging in the practice but they failed to heed the warning.

"They were immediately arrested during the raid and placed in custody at the Ugunja Police Station,” the officer told the Nation.

One of the officers is reported to have been transferred from Ruwe Police Post to Simenya but he failed to report to his new station.

Tarus said the arrest of the three officers will be handled departmentally although he did not specify disciplinary actions which the officers will be subjected to.

However, county police commander Mr Francis Kooli did not comment on the matter when sought his comment.