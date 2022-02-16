Teen sentenced to probation for infant’s murder

A teenager has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to probation by the High Court in Siaya County.

The 15-year-old primary school pupil was found guilty yesterday, February 15 of killing a two-month-old child on July 22, 2021 in Gem sub-county and sentenced to three years in probation.

The boy was living with his aunt in Gem when the incident happened.

"My baby fell asleep in my arms when we were sitting with other family members outside during the burial of my father-in-law. I took her inside the house, where I kept checking on her," the mother told the court.

It was during her regular checks on the baby that she found the door unlocked and met the boy coming out of the bed where the baby was lying.

"I went to check on the baby and found the door unlocked. When I got into the house I found the boy coming out of the bed. He told me he could not sleep because I had come in. I took my baby and she wasn't responding as usual," she told the court.

She took the baby to her aunt's house, where the family learnt that she was not breathing. The accused is alleged to have then fled from home when family members began asking questions.

The body was taken to Yala Sub-County Hospital, where a postmortem revealed that the infant died of strangulation.

"There were blood clots in both nostrils and on the upper limb. Ligature mark on the mid part of the neck. The victim died from suffocation as a result of strangling," medical officer Paul Oloo told the court.

The defence pleaded for leniency, saying that the boy had changed.

During the three-year probation, the boy will live with his parents and will be required to report to the probation officer. He is not allowed to leave the area without permission from the probation officer.