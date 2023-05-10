Teen girl in critical condition after violent assault by suspected boyfriend

A 17-year-old Form Four student at Got Matar Secondary School is battling for her life after she was allegedly attacked and assaulted by her alleged boyfriend who is in Form Three at the same school.

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for first aid before being referred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and later to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The victim's mother claimed the suspect intended to kill her daughter.

"He came to our house in Aduwa village armed with the intention of killing my child. He was so wild that he started banging on the window. My daughter opened the door and stepped out. That's when he attacked her," the distraught mother said in a telephone interview.

She pointed out that her daughter studied and slept in a separate house in the same compound.

"Her attacker was not alone. We suspect he was in the company of other people who have disappeared. There was silence until 6am when the neighbours informed us that my daughter was lying in a pool of blood with deep wounds all over her face," she said.

Mrs Atieno did not confirm any relationship between her daughter and another student.

Mr Johana Adimba, the victim's father, called on the police to speed up their search and arrest the perpetrators.

"This is a country of law, let the suspect be arrested with all his accomplices and tell us the motive behind the heinous act. I was shocked that someone would come to my compound and assault my daughter like that," said Mr Adimba, who was away at the time of the incident; he works as a night watchman.

According to East Yimbo chief Julius Odemba, who confirmed the incident, she sustained deep cuts all over her body and is currently recovering at Eldoret Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"We are working with the Bondo sub-county police to arrest the suspect. The incident happened at night when the suspect, who according to information we have gathered is her boyfriend, allegedly broke into the house where the girl was studying and attacked her," the administrator said.