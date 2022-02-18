Suspected robbers kill night guards in Siaya

Police are investigating the circumstances under which two night guards were murdered at Kanyumba trading centre in East Ugenya location, Siaya County.

The incident was reported by the area chief who identified the two as Samuel Wahuye and Onyango Wao.

It is suspected that they were murdered by robbers.

“At six in the morning, residents discovered that the two guards were murdered,” said the chief, adding that a Toyota Probox car was seen by children at the scene.

“The school-going pupils spotted a white car at the scene before the bodies of the two guards were discovered,” he added.

One body was found behind a shop he was guarding while the other was dumped near the area police post.

“Other than killing the two guards, the thugs also broke into shops at the centre and left with 120 jerrycans of cooking oil and some cash.”

Nobody has been arrested yet but investigations are ongoing.

Ugenya has been plagued by insecurity recently. Five months ago, five security guards were murdered at Yenga sub-location and property stolen from nearby shops.

Just a week ago, neighbouring Ugunja constituency reported similar cases of insecurity.