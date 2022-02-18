Suspected robbers kill night guards in Siaya

The guards were murdered at Kanyumba trading centre on Friday morning. 

By  Kassim Adinasi

Police are investigating the circumstances under which two night guards were murdered at Kanyumba trading centre in East Ugenya location, Siaya County.

