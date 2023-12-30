State of the county: Orengo spells out measures to fight graft

Efforts to rid Siaya County of graft, challenges in meeting revenue targets and major milestones in different sectors dominated Governor James Orengo’s inaugural state of the county address yesterday.

In his address, he outlined some of the measures he has put in place to clean up the systemic loopholes that have allowed pilferage of public funds.

According to the governor, the governance department has strengthened internal controls in the county by implementing the recommendations of the task force formed to audit the county’s systems and operations.

Corruption risk assessment

“... we have developed and approved the Siaya County Imprest Management Policy and conducted special audits on revenue collection and the county payroll systems,” said Mr Orengo. He added that the department coordinated the preparation of quarterly and annual progress reports as tools for evidence-based decision-making.

The governor further stated that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission had undertaken a comprehensive corruption risk assessment of both the county assembly and county executive.

Mr Orengo noted that the county failed to meet its revenue target, having collected Sh468, 556, 711 against a target of Sh700, 998, 234 in the 2022/2023 financial year.

“Despite the target shortfall, this collection was an increment from the previous financial year in which Sh446, 379, 627. This improvement in own-source revenue is as a result of the invigorated efforts of my administration to enhance efficiency and coordination in the collection and reporting of revenue,” said Mr Orengo.

Community health promoters

To ensure the collection of OSR is optimised, Mr Orengo said his administration has procured a revenue automation system that will soon be deployed.

In the health sector, Mr Orengo noted that the county had built the capacity of 2,128 community health promoters. It also increased their monthly stipend from Sh2,500 to Sh3,000.