South Gem ODM candidate Nick Wanga dies in hospital

South Gem ODM nominee Nick Wanga is dead.

Wanga, who was admitted to Nightingale Hospital in Kisumu earlier this week, passed away on Saturday morning.

Siaya ODM chairman Oloo Okanda said the Orange party received the news of Wanga’s demise with shock.

“I personally called him on Wednesday because I wanted to meet aspirants' agents to prepare for the August polls, but I could not reach him on phone,” said Mr Okanda.

He added, “I was later informed that he was hospitalised after attending a rally in Gem on Monday. He had complained of body pains. His demise is a big loss to the Orange party.”

Wanga was a brother of the current Kisumu City manager Aballa Wanga.

He won the South Gem Ward ODM ticket in the party primaries held on April 13 and was subsequently cleared by the IEBC to participate in the August 9 elections.