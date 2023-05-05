Sorrow as elderly woman, 98, burns to death in her house

Sorrow engulfed Kayogo Village, North Sakwa in Bondo sub-county, Siaya County, after an elderly woman burned beyond recognition inside her house on Wednesday, May 3 night.

The body of Catherine Obilo Ayoo 98, who stayed alone in her house, was discovered in the morning by her son who went to open the door for her.

Abom Sub-Location Assistant Chief Philip Chunga confirmed the incident saying the police are investigating and will establish what led to her death.

“The woman has been living alone and the family members have been helping her in doing everything due to her advanced age; feed her, take her out in the morning, and ensure she gets back in the evening,” said Mr Chunga.

“Her son discovered her lifeless body on her bed in the morning when he went to open the door for her in the morning. He was the same person who took her back into the house last night and closed the door.”

Mr Chunga further noted that the upper body - head and shoulders - burned beyond recognition.

“The body of the deceased was burned beyond recognition because she stayed alone and the family members knew her and the dress she had on, they positively identified her,” he said.

A neighbour, Samuel Ndege, said the fire that killed her might have been caused by a tin lamp that the deceased has been using.

“She uses a tin lamp as a source of light while inside her house. The fire only burned her bedding and not the entire house, there is a possibility that the tin lamp might have caused the fire. We, however, leave the investigations to be conducted by the police and unearth the possible cause of fire,” said Mr Ndege.

The neighbours, however, ruled out a possibility of an arsonist attack as “the door was as it was when the son locked it last evening. The fire burned her head and the chest.”

What perplexed the villagers was the fact that no smoke was seen emanating from the deceased’s house which could have triggered them to rush to her rescue.