Siaya to get new factory 5 years after Dominion’s exit

A local firm has sought the approval of the environment watchdog to set up a new multimillion-shilling sugar factory in Siaya, the first such miller in the county if built.

Seal Sugar Mill Ltd said it wants the nod of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to build the factory in Alego Usonga sub-county, which is endowed with suitable natural conditions for sugar cane production.

It will be the first major agricultural project five years after US-owned rice farm Dominion closed shop in Siaya nine months after its American founder, Calvin Burgess, accused the area's leaders of extortion.

A Kisumu businessman and owner of Foam Mattresses Ltd had separately in 2017 announced plans to put up a Sh940 million sugar factory in Siaya, but the South Gem Sugar Factory in Kanyilaji village is yet to start operations.

The Seal Sugar plant will be set up on 18,400 acres and is expected to create 1,200 jobs, according to regulatory filings.

Once completed, the factory will have an initial milling capacity of 1,250 tonnes of cane per day, to be expanded to 2,500 in the future. It will also produce three megawatts of renewable energy.

"Seal Sugar Mill Ltd will use fresh bagasse to produce about 3MW of power at its station. However, the power station will only be able to utilise a fraction of the fresh bagasse daily out of the quantities produced from crushing of cane per day," the firm said.

The company says the factory will improve the livelihoods of locals by establishing small-holder and out-grower support schemes. It will also cut post-harvest losses by reducing the distance from sugar farms to the factory, the firm says.

The plans come as the industry suffers from low cane production, high costs and stiff competition from cheap sugar imports. Shortages of raw materials have hit struggling State-owned sugar millers particularly hard, but nimbler, better managed private firms continue to thrive.