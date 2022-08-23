Siaya residents urged to turn up for ongoing Covid vaccine

Despite huge gatherings during campaigns ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls, Siaya County did not record an upsurge in Covid-19 infection.

This is due to an increase in the number of people who turned up for vaccination.

Siaya County Immunisation Director Joshua Ondiege said the county achieved 44 percent of people fully vaccinated.

“The people who have turned up for the jab rose to 260,000 which translates to 44 percent of the total county population. This is the reason we did not witness an increase in the number of infections,” said Mr Ondiege.

He added: “In fact, for the last one week we have not recorded any case of Covid-19. The last patient who recovered fully was discharged last week. This is a good sign but we are not yet there; we must not lower the guard.”

Mr Ondiege however mentioned that currently the number of those turning up for the booster jab is still below the set target.

“Out of those who have received full vaccination, only 26,000, which is just five percent, have taken the booster jab. We are in the process of enhancing the number through outreach programmes within the county,” he added.

The county has a target of increasing those who are fully vaccinated to 70 percent in order to achieve the hard immunity. The county Ministry of Health currently has established a total of 198 vaccination centres across the county in order to achieve the target.

In the month of July, the county embarked on community outreach programmes aimed at sensitising members of the public to turn up for the vaccine.

Enough doses

The campaigns that were carried out in public gatherings such as markets, schools, churches and barazas saw the number of people getting the vaccine go up.

Mr Ondiege further reported that the doses of vaccines are sufficient and the remaining part of the population should turn up for the jab.

“We have enough doses for all the residents of Siaya. The aim is to have the remaining group turn up. This will reduce the spread drastically,” he noted.

As at August 22, the country registered a positivity rate of 0.9 percent; out of a sample test of 640 persons six turned out positive for Covid-19.