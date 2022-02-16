Siaya police: Politicians importing teargas to use against opponents

Security officials have accused a section of Siaya County politicians of importing teargas canisters to disrupt their opponents’ campaigns.

This comes after several teargas canisters were lobbed into crowds that had attended political rallies in Gem, Alego Usonga and Ugenya constituencies last weekend.

Siaya County Commissioner Mohamed Barre, who is also the chairman of the county security committee, said the police are investigating politicians suspected to be behind the incidents.

"We are seeking to arrest the perpetrators who were involved. These are criminal acts that we must address," he said, adding that a special police unit led by the county police commander had been formed to bring those behind insecurity in the county to book.

"We have laws that must be obeyed in this country. Our initial investigations show that some politicians bought teargas from a neighbouring country which was then lobbed into their rivals’ political rallies” he added.

The teargas is reportedly sneaked into the country from Uganda.

Mr Barre called for cooperation from the public, adding that the police cannot effectively perform without their information and support.

Last Saturday, Daniel Odhiambo saw his event disrupted after a canister was thrown into the crowd at the at Sega Vocational Training Institute in Ugenya. Mr Odhiambo was launching his political bid for Ugenya constituency.

Several people were injured in the melee that followed, as the police, led by the area sub county police commander; Benard Wamugunda Mugocho distanced the law enforcement officers from blame, adding that the exploded canister was different from the ones used by the Kenyan police.

In Gem, Booker Ngesa, who is vying for the parliamentary position through the Communist Party of Kenya, was attacked and teargas canisters lobbed at his supporters.