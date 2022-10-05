Siaya man who went missing found buried in shallow grave

Police in Siaya County are investigating the killing of an elderly man who was found buried in a shallow grave in his compound in Aringo estate, Siaya town.

The man, whose identity has been concealed by the police as they investigate his death, went missing in February.

His body was exhumed by the police from a shallow grave in his plot that is surrounded by a perimeter wall.

Police Commander Benedict Mwangangi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Neighbours said the grave was identified by a man who was looking for a house to rent in the area.

Vacant house

“The man who discovered the grave was looking for a vacant house. He was referred to the plot by one of the deceased man’s relatives and on visiting the supposed vacant house, he came across the shallow grave within the compound,” said Ms Lencer Omolo, who lives in an adjacent plot.

She added: “The man had been missing since February and the family had searched for him without success.”

Another neighbour said the unsuccessful search led them to the Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary, which had unclaimed bodies.

“It is ironic that after that entire search, the body was just within the compound,” said another neighbour.

“We went as far as visiting the Yala mortuary, where there were some unidentified bodies. Let the police conduct investigations and unearth the mystery behind the death.”