Siaya man gets life in prison after hacking mother to death

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after the Siaya High Court found him guilty of hacking his mother to death in April this year.

Silas Ouma Odongo was found guilty of murdering his mother, Jenifer Atieno Odongo, 67, at their home in Migosi village, Gongo sub-location, Gem sub-county in Siaya County.

After the incident, the convict surrendered at Sinaga Police Station. He had a blood-stained panga.

One of the witnesses who is his uncle, Luka Otieno Owidhi, said: "Silas came to my house and told me that he had taught his mother a lesson by killing her".

The High Court judge, Justice Daniel Ogembo, found Ouma guilty.

According to a local administrator, Ouma and his mother had quarrelled over a piece of land.

"He wanted their mother to move to the land where their patriarch was buried almost 20 years ago.

The deceased refused and he attacked her with a panga," said Frankline Odhiambo, assistant chief of Gongo sub-location.

Ouma's mother had previously been released on parole after being convicted of killing her husband in 2004.

"She was imprisoned after being found guilty of killing her husband in 2004.

When she came out of prison, she decided to build a structure on the land that had been allocated to the son," the administrator said.

"The son wanted her to return to the land where the father was buried, but she refused," the assistant chief told Nation.Africa when we first reported the story.

Homicides are on the rise in many parts of the country.

Counselling psychologists are now urging everyone to exercise caution and restraint.