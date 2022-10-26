Siaya Governor Orengo appoints govt spokesperson Cyrus Oguna chief of staff

Col. Cyrus Oguna, the Government Spokesperson, has been appointed to serve as the Chief of Staff in Siaya County Government by Governor James Orengo.

In a letter sent to the chairperson of the County Public Service Board, Mr Orengo directed that upon attainment of the suitability test, together with other appointees, Mr Oguna will take up the role of Chief of Staff in his county government.

“I have nominated for appointment the following persons to serve in my office with immediate effect in the specified positions subject to the conduct of the suitability test,” Mr Orengo’s letter reads in part.

Col Oguna was appointed by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta to be the government mouthpiece in his second term as the President of Kenya.

Though President William Ruto has not appointed any one to take over from Mr Oguna, it is perceived, like other positions that have had replacements in the new administration, he would also be replaced.

Mr Oguna is considered among those close to the ODM party leader Raila Odinga and spent substantive time mobilizing people in the Nyanza region to register as voters ahead of the August 9 polls.

The former senior army officer won the hearts of many with eloquence when he kept the country updated back in 2011, when the Kenya army invaded the Al shabaab territories in Somalia in the famous Operation Linda Nchi.

He hails from Alego Usonga Constituency in Siaya County.

The mathematician

Other than Mr Oguna, Siaya county boss has also nominated Maseno University don Edgar Otumba to head the education docket that was occupied by Ms Rosnell Odondi.

Dr Otumba, the mathematician, also shot into the limelight when he allegedly discovered the trick used to rig the 2017 presidential elections.

He developed what came to be known as the “magic algorithm (Y = 1.2045x + 183546)”, Raila-led opposition team claimed was introduced into the system of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to manipulate the vote count in favour of the then incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Supreme Court nullified elections.

Mr Orengo has also appointed Aguda Ochanda, Benedict Abonyo, Martin Konyango to head Governance, Finance and Planning, and Health, respectively.

Former Agriculture Chief Officer Sylvester Kokoth will retain his role while Carolyne Onyago will be the County Executive Member for Water, Sanitation and Environment.

Mr George Nyang’iro will be in charge of Public Works and Roads, while Ms Grace Agola, Mr Maurice Otieno and Ms Angeline Oduor will be in charge of Trade, Lands and Tourism respectively.