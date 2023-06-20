Siaya fetes local heros, names roads after them

Just days after Chief Justice Martha Koome named the new Siaya High Court complex after the late Argwings Kodhek, the Siaya Municipal Board has followed suit by naming roads, streets and avenues after heroes with roots in the region.

Siaya has been christened the 'County of Heroes' because of the significant number of prominent leaders who have come from different parts of the county.

Apart from the High Court building, the road leading there is named after Kodhek, the first East African to qualify as a barrister after being called to the bar at Lincoln's Inn in London. He was also the first to be elected to represent Gem constituency in 1963.

The road leading to the governor's office is named after former US President Barack Obama, who has roots in Nyang'oma Kogelo in Alego Usonga sub-county.

Oginga Odinga Street is the busiest road in Siaya, extending beyond the town's central business district, and is named after the political patriarch of Luo Nyanza.

Oginga was the founding Vice-President of Kenya, and after a falling-out with founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, he resigned in 1966.

Siaya has also immortalised Kenya's first female mayor, Grace Onyango, by naming a road after her. Grace Onyango road links Siaya-Ugunja highway with Stadium road. Onyango was the mayor of Kisumu in 1965 after replacing Mathias Ondiek.

She later made history when she became the first elected woman to represent Kisumu Town Constituency in 1969.

She was also the first woman to sit in the Speaker's chair as a temporary Deputy Speaker. She then served as Deputy Speaker from 1979 to 1984; she died earlier this year and was buried in Gem.

The longest surviving member of the famous Kapenguria Six, the late Ramogi Achieng Oneko, will also be remembered for generations to come after a road was named after him. The other members of the Kapenguria Six, nationalists, who were jailed in Kapenguria by the colonialists were Jomo Kenyatta, Paul Ngei, Bildad Kaggia, Kungu Karumba and Fred Kubai.

Achieng Oneko Road joins Argwings Kodhek Road and Oginga Odinga Street.

In 1963, Oneko won the Nakuru Town Constituency seat when Jomo Kenyatta became Kenya's first president and appointed him Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism, later serving as MP for Rarieda Constituency.

Siaya was thrust into the global spotlight in 2005 when Mr Obama, the first African-American to be elected to the US Senate from Illinois, traced his roots to Kogelo.

Other prominent heroes whose names are inscribed on roads and highways are the academician, Prof Atieno Odhiambo, renowned novelist and former Gem legislator and Cabinet minister Grace Ogot, former chief Tawo Kogot and prominent opinion leader Ahindi Kododa.

Famous nyatiti player Ogwang Lelo also has a road named after him. Ogwang Lelo Road links the Siaya-Kisumu Highway to Hospital Road.

Lelo's recordings are prominent on Dholuo language radio stations; with popular songs ‘Nyumba ya Obiero’ and ‘SM Otieno’, in memory of the prominent lawyer whose burial was held up for months due to a court case on where he should be buried. He was eventually buried in Nyalgunga in the county.

Locals have hailed the naming of the streets as an important step in the urbanisation of Siaya town.

"The roads in Siaya are complex and it is difficult to give directions. Naming the roads will make the process easier, for example I will soon tell someone 'let's meet at Barack Obama Road'," said Mr Calvin Otieno, a resident.

His statement was echoed by Mr Martin Otieno, a boda boda operator, who said pricing would be easier.

"When we transport a customer from one point to another, it will be easier. At the moment, we have a problem because customers want to estimate prices," he said.