Siaya family in agony over missing kin

A family in Karapul sub-location in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, is anxious and in pain after their relative went missing two weeks ago.

Mr Daniel Onyango, 35, a boda boda operator, disappeared two weeks ago. His wife, Ms Lydia Achieng, 27, said she received information that her husband had been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (CID).

“His motorcycle was brought to me by one of his friends, who informed me that my husband was arrested by the CID in Siaya town. I later went to the police to find out why he was arrested, and they told me he was not in custody,” said Ms Achieng.

The family has checked all police stations in Siaya for two weeks but did not find him.

“What has surprised us is that no single Occurrence Book has his name indicating that he was arrested. We don’t know what happened to him,” Ms Achieng added.

Lydia Achieng. Her husband has been missing for two weeks now. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

Records at the Siaya Police Station seen by the Nation showed that there was no suspect by the name Daniel Onyango.

But Mr James Owino, a family member, said that with the help of the police they had tracked Mr Onyango’s phone. At one point it was located in Katito in Kisumu County and later in Kasavai, Kakamega County.

Ms Achieng said she is a housewife nursing a two-month old baby. She is struggling to meet her daily needs because her husband was the sole breadwinner.

“This woman is going through immeasurable psychological trauma, which is not good for the young one. The law enforcers should act quickly and establish what really happened,” said Pastor Bernard Ogutu, who is also a member of the family.

“If Mr Onyango was arrested, then let the family know the crime he committed and let the law take its course instead of subjecting them to this kind of emotional of torture.”

The police said investigations are going on and they will issue a report.

This is not an isolated case. Similar abductions are under investigation in Siaya County.

Two months ago, the body of a pupil was found dumped next to a mosque and police are still investigating the incident.

On April 14, the body of Fredrick Oduor, 19, was discovered next to the family’s shop in Uranga, Siaya sub-county, three days after he was abducted from the site.

Police have not issued a report one month after the case was reported.

His case is similar to that of Salim Opany, 29, a bread vendor in Bondo who went missing before his mutilated body was discovered at the Bondo sub-county mortuary after one week.