Shun small parties, James Orengo tells Siaya voters

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders from Siaya County have cautioned residents against supporting small political parties.

Led by Senator James Orengo, they said that the invasion of ODM leader Raila Odinga's political bedrock could jeopardise his presidential bid.

"We cannot afford to abandon Mr Odinga at this critical time when other leaders from Mount Kenya, Rift Valley, Western and Coast have decided to support him and strengthen his fifth bid at the country's top job," he said.

"It is unfortunate that some people from his backyard are fighting his bid to unite the region under the ODM party which is popular with the residents,” said Mr Orengo at a funeral in Ukwala, Siaya County, on Saturday.

Mr Orengo clashed with former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo who declared that he will contest for Siaya gubernatorial seat on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party led by Ugenya MP David Ochieng.

Mr Gumbo, while reiterating that he is best placed to tackle the challenges riddling the county, called on Mr Orengo to prepare for a bruising battle and not to expect to ride on the wave of the Orange party.

“We are all in agreement that we will support and vote for Mr Odinga for president in 2022. But we will compete with all other candidates for various seats," Mr Gumbo said during the ceremony held at Sigweng' Karuoth primary school.

Mr Ochieng also indicated that MDG will field candidates in all other posts.

"We should exercise the politics of tolerance and allow candidates to freely campaign and give people a wide range of choices to elect people who can be accountable to them," he said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo however, called on leaders from Luo Nyanza to watch their utterances if they want to win votes from other regions.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo called on Deputy President William Ruto supporters to stop attacking Cabinet secretaries and concentrate on campaigning for their candidate.

"Fred Matiang'i, Eugene Wamalwa and Joe Mucheru are only accountable to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the head of the Executive and the appointing authority," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Orengo accused Dr Ruto of failing in his duty for the nine years he has been in government.