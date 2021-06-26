Rowdy mourners disrupt Jakoyo Midiwo funeral

The funeral service of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo was on Saturday temporarily suspended after police fired teargas to disperse rowdy mourners who wanted to view his body.

For about 15 minutes, the service was halted as people scampered for safety while the few guests at the dais scrambled for water to cool off choking fumes.

The commotion started when the chopper carrying the body of the legislator landed at St Luke's Ndori Primary School at around 10am.

The police officers were overwhelmed by hundreds of residents who surged forward to view Midiwo’s body in total disregard to Covid-19 protocols. Security officers were forced to fly the body to the former legislator’s home in Mabinju village in Gem constituency.

After repulsing the rowdy mourners, the service continued as they waited for the body to be driven to the venue. Maurice Ochieng, popularly known as Mdomo Baggy, who was the master of ceremonies, however, apologised for the disruption.

"Everyone will have an opportunity to view the body when it arrives. We should all be calm and give our leader a befitting send-off,” he pleaded.

Leaders present at the venue include Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, Bondo MP Gideon Ovhanda and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende.