Relief for Gem MP Odhiambo as he is cleared to contest

Gem legislator Elisha Odhiambo has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest the Gem parliamentary seat under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Mr Odhiambo had been fighting to get the ODM ticket after controversial nominations.

After the IEBC decision, Mr Odhiambo offered an olive branch to his bitter rival Dr Jalang’o Midiwo, a brother of the late former legislator Jakoyo Midiwo, asking him to forget about their tiff and work together instead.

“I would like to request my brother Dr Midiwo to come and work [with me]. This will ensure that the people of Gem, whom we all desire to serve, get the best out of us. Nominations are gone and we should therefore focus on other important things like building Gem constituency,” said Mr Odhiambo.

He spoke in Wagai town after he presented his nomination papers to the IEBC offices to be cleared for the August 9 polls.

The two engaged in long court battles after ODM held primaries through universal suffrage on April 13 and Mr Odhiambo was declared the winner. Dr Jalang’o disputed the outcome, citing violence and malfunctioning voting kits.

In the end, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) ruled in favour of Mr Odhiambo, who is seeking a second term. ODM is the most popular party in Gem.

Mr Odhiambo will now face Mr Isaiah Omole Ndiege of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), Ms Winnie Auma of MDG and Mr Adino Dan Odhiambo of Narc for the seat.

Still in Siaya County, Senate seat aspirant Julius Thomas Okinda was not cleared to contest after failing to provide essential details to the IEBC.

Return on Tuesday

But he assured Siaya voters that he would be cleared, having been asked by the IEBC to return on Tuesday, May 31.

“There is some essential data that I will provide in the course of the day and I will be cleared eventually; there is no cause for alarm. As an independent candidate, there are several requirements that one must meet in order to get cleared,” said Mr Okinda.

He had fallen out with the Orange party after its National Elections Board (NEB) issued a direct ticket to Dr Oburu Oginga.

So far, two candidates have been given the green light by the IEBC to contest the Siaya Senate seat – Dr Oginga (ODM) and Mr Tony Yogo, an independent candidate.

But Mr Yogo complained about what he called a long and rigorous process that independent candidates are subjected to before they are cleared to contest.

Besides Mr Okinda, others yet to be cleared are Mr Oscar Onyango (DAP-K).

In Rarieda constituency, Dr Otiende Amollo, who is defending his seat under ODM, called for a peaceful election after he was cleared to contest.