Rasanga: Trekking and jogging up Akara Hill helped me shed 30kgs

Over the past couple of months, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and five other men aged between 60 and 75 years have been jogging up Akara Hill in Alego Usonga in efforts to keep fit.

The hill, which commands a breathtaking view of Bondo, Ugunja and Gem sub-counties, offers great physical challenge, which the six men have been capitalising on in their keenness to ‘keep the doctor away’.

The daily jog is a routine they adopted soon after the reality of Covid-19 hit the country in March last year.

Siaya governor Rasanga during a past interview in 2019. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

It was part of the six men’s response to the Ministry of Health directives on social distancing, good sanitation as well as eating healthy to boost immunity and doing exercises.

The nation.africa crew caught up with the governor and his team on Tuesday afternoon after he had left the office and had lunch at his home.

His meals strictly comprise vegetables freshly picked from his garden and meat from his livestock, served with brown ugali made from flour processed at a local posho mill.

He feels this kind of diet is safe, as it keeps him off the many chemicals found in preserved and processed foods mostly sold in supermarkets.

Rasanga and his team during the daily jog. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

After the meals, donning a Gor Mahia jersey, he sets off at around 2pm with one of his bodyguards to the famous hill in Alego Usonga for his routine exercise.

At the foot of the hill, he is joined by two of his friends, who put aside their motorbikes and after a few stretches, the group starts their exercise.

The governor says he discovered the foot of the hill during his 30 years of farming around it.

He had been attracted by its scenic views and at some point thought of setting up a business – such as a hotel – in the area.

But with time, a contractor with heavy equipment constructed a road at the foot of the hill, opening up the initially bushy pathways for those who wanted to do some tracking events or exercises.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“Before that, I used to cover 18 kilometres while trekking and since the hill is 11 kilometres from my home, I would just walk all the way here. Since the road was made, I started coming here daily,” said Governor Rasanga.

He has invited the county commissioner and police commander and some of the police troops to join him to experience this venture.

“For hiking, it takes you about one-and-a-half hours and when you are through with the exercises you have burnt a lot of calories,” said Governor Rasanga.

The county boss, who used to weigh 110 kilogrammes at the start of 2020, told nation.africa that he intensified his exercise regimen when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

During the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the governor concentrated on intermittent fasting, coupled with exercises, which has helped him lose 30 kilograms.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“I am diabetic and knew this was an underlying issue that may expose me to Covid-19. It is strange that I am now managing my condition only through the daily exercises and for over one year I haven’t injected myself with insulin,” said Mr Rasanga.

He dedicates two hours to exercises and the same amount of time to reading at night.

The exercise routine, he says, requires commitment and discipline for it to work.

“When you maintain such a lifestyle, you get to protect yourself from very many diseases,” said the second-term governor.

He said doing exercises as a team helps in motivating one another and engaging in serious and meaningful banter.

His trekking and jogging club includes 70-year-old John Aloo Sewe, a former footballer who says exercises have kept him fit over the years, especially during his youth when he was actively playing soccer.

It is Mr Asewe who introduced the governor to the activities at the foot of Akara Hill. According to the former footballer, for the better part of last year, Mr Rasanga used to complain to him about various illnesses.

Echoing the county boss, the former soccer player advises the youth not to engage a lot in drinking alcohol.

“I do not drink alcohol and have reduced my food intake and increased exercises. This has protected me from diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which are usually associated with old age,” said Mr Aloo.

The governor told nation.africa they are considering some proposals to turn the area into a park where locals and even foreigners can train and relax.

“We plan to rope in the Kenya Wildlife Service and foreign partners to bring in animals such as giraffes and antelopes to be grazing here and to attract those who do trekking, runs, hiking and cycling,” said the county boss.

The governor would love to have more people join in the afternoon runs, just like other sportsmen who train every day at the hill, saying it has proven to be a sure way of warding off illnesses.