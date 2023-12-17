Rasanga: Make former governors ex-officio members in county assemblies

Former Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga has proposed the enactment of a legislation to include former governors in county assemblies as ex-officio members to arbitrate on contentious issues touching on devolution.

Mr Rasanga said since the advent of devolution in 2013, many governors had served their mandatory two terms and were now jobless despite having a wealth of knowledge that could be used to shape the management of devolved units.

"I have been making a proposal that some people understand, but others don't understand its merits. Former governors are now many and have nowhere to go. I think they should be given positions in the county assemblies as ex-officio members," said Mr Rasanga.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday during a thanksgiving ceremony for former South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha after he graduated from Maseno University with a Master's Degree in Research and Public Policy, Mr Rasanga said former governors would be able to mediate especially during the budget-making process which is usually contentious.

"With such a voice of reason, counties will be able to develop," said Mr Rasanga.

The former county boss said he had been out of work for a long time after some unnamed people denied him the opportunity to become an MP in the last elections.

"I was a businessman before I became a governor. When I became governor, I closed down all my businesses to avoid conflict of interest and that enabled me to deliver to the people of Siaya," he said.

Mr Rasanga noted that if he continued to do business as governor, he could have taken everything that belonged to the people of Siaya.

"However, I am happy that I helped create several millionaires in Siaya, although I now hear that their millions have started to dwindle," the ex-governor said.

Mr Rasanga's plea for former governors to be given jobs in the assemblies reignites calls for county chiefs to be considered for employment after serving their two 10-year terms.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga had initially proposed that the country adopt a three-tier government, with 14 regional blocs.