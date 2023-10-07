Raila allies rally to fend off Ruto advances as President continues Nyanza tour

Opposition leader Raila Odinga's close allies have stood firm to fend off President William Ruto's forays into Nyanza, even as the head of state appeared to extend an olive branch to the Orange Democratic Movement Party leader in his tour of the region.

While there were reports of a planned boycott of the tour by ODM elected leaders, governors from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party ensured they were present in a bid to water down any attempts to lure their people to the Kenya Kwanza side.

The strategy seemingly also played out to deny the ODM rebel MPs any opportunity to steal the limelight by showing how their closeness to the President had yielded fruits of development in the name of projects launched during Dr Ruto's four-day tour of the region.

The leaders stressed that every region has a right to development regardless of its political affiliation.

And it was Siaya Governor James Orengo who set the ball rolling and took the bull by the horns when he shared a podium with the President and other elected leaders from Kenya Kwanza and a section of ODM MPs who had chosen to work with Dr Ruto.

"I want to tell you Mr President that I am not afraid of anything in politics and that is why I am only telling the truth. I only came here for development and all I want is that we put an end to tribal politics and ensure that every region is developed equally," said Governor Orengo in Urenga, Ugenya Sub-county.

The county boss also took time to lecture the ODM rebels who accompanied the president on his tour.

"If you are in ODM like me, you should be proud because it is not a mistake. We need to bring political hygiene to our politics," said Mr Orengo.

He also said that people don't have to go to State House to beg for development but have a constitutional right to benefit from government programmes.

The Siaya County boss urged the President not to weaponise development and ensure that every region feels part of Kenya.

"Whoever is telling you that you have to be in government to benefit from development is lying to you and does not understand the Constitution. That is petty politics. The Constitution says the President must visit every corner of the country and bring development to Kenyans," he added.

He stated that the county government must work with the national government as enshrined in the constitution.

And when he rose to speak, the President assured the people of Nyanza that the region would not be sidelined in development just because it didn't vote overwhelmingly for him.

"Let no one tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliation," Dr Ruto said.

He seemed to be reading from a different script to that of his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, who has held the view that Kenya is like a limited company with shareholders who voted for Dr Ruto whose interests come first and others who never played a role in the formation of the Kenya Kwanza government come later.

According to the President, an individual should not be persecuted for his or her political views.

"It is primitive and backward for anyone to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development because of how they voted, that is not right and that is not correct and I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will move together as one nation," said Dr Ruto.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o seemed to had taken cue from Mr Orengo when he shut down a section of United Democratic Alliance party members who were translating the overwhelming reception given to the President into some sort of endorsement of Dr Ruto by the ODM leader's strongholds.

The governor hit out at Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who claimed that the warm reception given to President Ruto in Nyanza showed that Mr Odinga's political influence was waning in the region.

Prof Nyong'o, who was speaking a day after receiving the Head of State at Kabonyo Kanyagwal in Kisumu, described the sentiments as reckless and unfortunate.

"Let it be noted that Ruto was received as the President of the Republic of Kenya and not as a UDA leader on a campaign trail. Secondly, it is the culture of the Luo nation to always be hospitable to visitors. President Ruto was no exception," he said.

He also warned UDA leaders against loose and irresponsible statements.

Condemning such utterances, Prof Nyong'o urged UDA leaders to stop this political culture, especially at a time when President Ruto is visiting ODM strongholds.

"Let it be known that the people of Kenya support Raila Amolo Odinga as our leader and crusader for the second liberation of this nation and so does the Nyanza region," the Kisumu governor said.

The governors spoke as rebel ODM members felt vindicated by the President's visit to the region and the launch of development projects.

'Rebel' elected leaders from the region who accompanied the President were Siaya deputy governor William Oduol and MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and David Ochieng (Ugenya).

After months of ridicule, the president's visit came as a relief, giving them an opportunity to tell their people about the fruits of their visit to State House and their new-found relationship with the Kenya Kwanza leader.