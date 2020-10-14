Police probe suicide after Maranda High teacher goes missing

Police are pursuing suicide angle in a case where a teacher at Maranda High School went missing six days ago.

His colleagues said Kevin Otieno Ongoma, 33, has been a teacher at the school for the last five years.

Siaya County police commander Francis Kooli said the teacher went missing last Friday and investigations were ongoing to establish what had happened.

A police report seen by Nation indicates that the teacher, who was the head of the Biology department, left the school on Friday morning while driving his car.

His vehicle was found abandoned near River Nzoia in Ugunja Sub-county on Saturday.

“It has been established that the car registration number KBQ 846 B Toyota Fielder belongs to the teacher who is from Mbosie within Ugunja Sub-county but based at Maranda High School,” said Mr Kooli.

According to the detectives probing the matter, the missing teacher was residing with his family within the school compound.

“He left the school compound on Friday in the morning and drove himself to an unknown destination. Two days before he disappeared, he reportedly had a serious domestic dispute with his wife over undisclosed reasons," said Mr Kooli.

His two mobile phones had been switched off.

"It is highly suspected that he might have committed suicide by throwing himself into the river but investigations will, however, establish what happened," said Mr Kooli