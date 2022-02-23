Siaya police probe shooting of girl, 12, in daytime robbery

Police in Siaya County are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old girl in a robbery at Ng’iya market on Tuesday evening.

The girl, identified as Immaculate Atieno and a Grade Six pupil at Wagwer Primary School, was admitted to Siaya Sub-County Referral Hospital.

She was shot in the thigh when three armed robbers broke into a shop and made away with property and cash.

West Gem Location Senior Chief Fredrick Samo said the robbers stole an unknown amount of money before firing at sellers and buyers at the market.

"The thugs began firing at the public. That was when the girl was shot in the thigh," the administrator said.

A man suffered injuries on his head when he was hit by a blunt object. He was being treated at Ng'iya Health Centre.

Robbers escape

Chief Samo noted that his team tried in vain to pursue the three robbers, who sped off in a Toyota Probox towards Ndori in South Gem.

Raphael Bita, a resident and a trader at the market, appealed to the police to beef up security, saying that many people will fall victim to the thugs.

"We are scared as residents of Ng'iya. When the incident took place many people were still at the market buying and selling,” he said.

Call for action

“Does it mean that (we are at the mercy of armed thugs)? Something has to be done and the concerned stakeholders must be fast about it."

Chief Samo said the injured girl was in stable condition and would undergo surgery on Thursday to remove the bullet from her thigh.

In another incident in Ugenya sub-county a few days ago, two night guards were murdered in cold blood at the Kanyumba shopping centre.

Siaya OCPD Benard Mwangangi said police were still investigating the incidents.

"The police in Gem Wagai sub-county are (still investigating). The culprits will face the law," he said.