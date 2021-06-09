Police probe chaos at Siaya political rally

Police in Siaya have launched investigations into the chaos that occurred at a school in Alego involving three legislators among other local politicians where a helicopter that ferried the leaders to the venue was slightly damaged.

The leaders including Siaya Senator James Orengo, MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) had just attended the installation of Bar Osimbo Assistant Chief Risper Akoth at the local chief’s camp on April 30 before holding a rally at Nyanganga Primary School.

Siaya County police boss Michael Muchiri told Nation that they have since launched investigations into the matter, adding that all those culpable will be brought to book.

“We have summoned some people in connection to the violence,” Mr Muchiri said.

He spoke as residents raised concerns over the delay by police to expedite investigations against Mr Atandi over his alleged assault on South East Alego senior chief Joseph Ojala in January.

Assault cases

Other pending alleged assault cases against the legislator include; that against a Teachers Service Commission (TSC) official Modester Anyuor in 2019 and another one against a Siaya MCA Winnie Otieno in 2018.

Mr Atandi has however, denied involvement in such cases.

Siaya County DCI boss Kennedy Nyanga said he was aware of the pending assault case but referred Nation to the sub county office for more details.

Following the April 30 chaos in Alego, Mr Muchiri, the county police commander noted that the probe would be expedited.

A police report at Bar Ogong’o police post indicated that the helicopter 5Y-MHL that carried the leaders to the venue of the event was slightly damaged on the blade and the left hand door.

Development projects

It further added that the leaders had gone to inspect development projects at the institution, claims the school head teacher Mr Stephen Oriede said were untrue.

“There was no project at my school that was being inspected because we follow the Covid-19 protocols that prohibits gatherings. We just granted the leaders a landing space at the institution but did not permit any function,” Mr Oriede told Nation on the phone.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had issued directives against public gatherings to curb spread of Covid-19.

“We were not part of the rally and the politicians are better placed to explain why the event took place at the school,” added Mr Oriede.

Chaos erupted after area MP Mr Atandi reportedly failed to allow his competitor Dr Nicholas Kut to address the gathering and invited Mr Orengo to speak.

Police said Mr Atandi’s bodyguards were forced to fire in the air to scare the protesting youth as Mr Orengo and other leaders were whisked away.

Yesterday, Ms Okoth said her installation had nothing to do with the events at the school.

“After I was officially installed as Bar Osimbo assistant chief at the chief’s camp, the guests left the venue and later we heard of the chaos at the school,” Ms Akoth told Nation yesterday.