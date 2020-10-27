Police officer shoots himself dead in puzzling incident

A police constable from Madundu police patrol base in Siaya County died while receiving treatment after he shot himself on Monday morning.

Ugunja Sub-County Police commander Mr Lazarus Tarus said the officer shot himself in the chin and succumbed to his injuries while being referred to Siaya County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Fellow officers found their colleague bleeding profusely and rushed him to the Ambira Sub-County Hospital following the early morning incident.

The injured officers was transferred to Siaya County Referral Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A police report seen by the Nation indicated that the officer had been issued with a G3 rifle with 20 round of ammunition and was assigned duties at the report office.

Gun shots were heard from his house, which is located next to the report office at the police patrol base.

Investigations

His colleagues rushed to his house but found it locked from inside. They immediately alerted Sigomere ward commander, Mr Joseph Mwamburi, who went to the scene and helped the officers to break into house to investigate what had happened.

When they entered the house, they found the officer lying in a pool of blood with his rifle on the ground. The officers recovered one spent cartridge at the scene.

According to the police report, a single bullet exited through the officer's left eye.

The body of the deceased was taken to Ambira Sub-County Hospital for postmortem.

"It is not clear why he shot himself but investigations into the unfortunate incident are in progress," said Mr Mwamburi.