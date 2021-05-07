Police called in after nurse is caught defiling school girl in his car

Gem Sub County Police Commander Charles Chacha indicated that the officers have launched a probe to unravel what transpired.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Siaya County have launched investigations into a case where a nurse is alleged to have defiled a Form Two student in Gem, Wagai sub-county.

