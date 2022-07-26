Outrage as Siaya assembly passes budget 'through back door'

The Siaya County Assembly is being criticised for alegedly using the back door to pass the 2022/2023 budget.

There was no public participation and debate as stipulated in law.

Many leaders and civil society groups have faulted the ward reps’ action, terming it a breach of the Constitution.

Former West Alego MCA Peter Muhula lamented that the budget, whose figures are still not clear, was secretly passed.

“It is sad that the county assembly that has over 30 elected MCAs whose mandate is to represent the people and defend the Constitution is now leading in illegality,” he said.

“It is in the Constitution that the public needs to be part of the budget-making through public participation. The 2022/2023 bill was passed late in the night with less than 10 members.”

He added: “The people are not aware of the budget, even the county assembly has not posted the budget on the website for people to scrutinise. The assembly is run by laws and should not be breaching the same law openly.”

Unlike other county assemblies, the Siaya’s has not adjourned indefinitely.

“Two weeks to elections, the assembly is yet to be adjourned. This leaves us with many questions whether the respected House observes the Constitution that it is mandated to defend,” noted Mr Muhula.

Budget chairman silent

Budget Committee chairman Sylvester Madialo could not be reached for comment as the Nation’s phone calls and text messages went unanswered.

But county budget director Lawrence Kenyatta said the executive wing of the government did their bit and presented the draft to the assembly.

“On our side as the executive we did all that we needed to do as required by the law and then submitted it to the assembly for debating. We may not know what happens on the other side because these are two autonomous arms of government,” Mr Kenyatta said.

The second Siaya County Assembly has been in the spotlight since 2019, when members allegedly received per diem allowances for allegedly visiting Uganda for a “benchmarking” trip. It was later established that they had gone to Busia, not the neighbouring country.

Also in 2019, assembly clerk Isaac Olwero was hounded out of office because of graft allegations, and though a court ordered his reinstatement he was not allowed back to office.

Mr Olwero told the Nation by phone that the “fictitious” allegations levelled against him were meant to take him out of the way so that public resources could be plundered in the legislative wing of the county government.

“I stood for transparency and the rule of law. That did not go down well with the leadership of the assembly. Even after the court ordered that I get back to the office, the leadership denied me access,” said Mr Olwero.