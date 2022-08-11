Orengo headed for win in Siaya, provisional results show

Provisional results show that Siaya Senator James Orengo has taken an early lead in three out of the four constituencies that have so far tallied the gubernatorial votes.

Out of the six constituencies, the results from the vote-rich Alego-Usonga constituency indicate that Mr Orengo is ahead with 60,723 votes against his main rival Nicolas Gumbo of UDM with 23,792 votes.

In Bondo Constituency, considered the stronghold of Mr Gumbo, Mr Orengo of ODM party managed to mop a total of 37,540 votes against the former who got 34,765.

The trend is the same in Ugunja constituency, Mr Orengo is leading with a total of 30,911 votes against Mr Gumbo who has 9,364 votes.

In Gem, however, where Mr Gumbo defeated Siaya outgoing governor Cornel Rasanga in 2017, Mr Orengo has lost by garnering 29, 276 against 33,163 votes that Mr Gumbo got.

In the 2017 elections when Mr Gumbo gave the gubernatorial seat a first stab, In Gem, he managed 35,995 against Mr Rasanga who got 28, 780 votes; in Bondo he carried the day by garnering 43,492 against 30,790 while in his home backyard Rarieda he mopped 42, 416 against Mr. Rasanga’s 20,752.

Currently, there are only two constituencies remaining to be tallied, Ugenya and Rarieda, Mr Orengo and Mr Gumbo’s backyards respectively.

Senator Orengo, in an interview with the press after voting on August 9, expressed confidence that he would floor his opponents.

“I have done my homework which is campaigning and meeting the people, I’m certain that I am going for nothing other than a resounding victory,” said Mr Orengo.

He added, “For all these years I have been in active politics I know when I’m headed for victory and when I’m headed for a loss. This election is very clear that I’m winning.”

Mr Orengo, however, got a major disappointment for the second time after he failed to deliver the Ugenya seat to his Orange party.