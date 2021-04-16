Officer under probe for rape in police station

A police officer at Sega Police Station in Siaya County is being investigated for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman who was arrested for failing to wear a face mask.

Siaya County Commander Francis Kooli said both the victim and the police officer who was on duty last Monday morning have recorded their statements and forwarded the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“We have already taken the matter up and are waiting for the recommendation from the ODPP before he is arraigned in court to face the charges,” Mr Kooli said, adding that the officer was identified after an identification parade.

According to the statement by the woman, Mr Cosmas Chirchir arrested her with her eight-year-old son at Sega township on their way to a shop.

She said the officer told her to mop the corridors, offices and toilets of the station instead of being locked in the cells as a punishment for violating Covid-19 protocols.

All this while, she said, her son was ordered to sit at the waiting bay of the reporting office.

“I began to mop the corridor but the officer directed me to clean one of the offices adjacent to the cells," she said.

The woman said she was shocked when the officer walked inside the room and locked the door using one of the chairs before forcefully grabbing her and forcing himself on her.

Threatened to kill

“He placed his gun down and threatened to kill me if I raised an alarm before raping me in the 9am incident,” said her report in part.

When he was done, the officer picked his gun and left in a huff as the distressed and confused woman remained behind.

Her assailant disappeared into one of the rooms at the station.

Police reports, however, state that the P3 form filled by a doctor from Ukwala Sub County hospital where she sought medication does not ascertain that she was indeed raped.

Mr Kooli while indicating that the matter is being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officers from Ugenya Sub County, however, affirmed that appropriate action will be taken if it is indeed established that he committed the crime.

“No one is above the law and we will not spare anyone who engages in crime,” he said.

Just like in a case that involved two police officers at Ugunja Police Station, which saw them being interdicted, the Siaya police boss said justice will prevail in this case.