ODM polls: Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi nomination nullified again

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been barred from issuing a nomination certificate to Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi.

This follows an application filed by his challenger Dr Nicholas Kut Ochogo after NEB chairperson Catherine Mumma announced that Mr Atandi should fly the party flag in the General Election scheduled for August 9.

“The central Committee met on Sunday 8th May 2022, reviewed the cases pursuant to the directions issued by the tribunals and guided by the Rules 8(b) and 23(2) of the Party Primaries and Nomination Rules on the direct nominations.

“…The affected candidates are advised to contact the NEB to collect their certificates,” said the letter dated Monday 9.

However, Dr Willy Mutubwa, the presiding member of the court tribunal, restrained the party from submitting Mr Atandi’s name or that of any other person to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as its nominee for Alego Usonga parliamentary seat.

“Pending inter partes hearing of the complainant's application filed herein on 10th May 2022, the interested party is restrained from accepting, clearing and/or publishing in the Kenya gazette the name of the second respondent or any other person as the first respondent's nominee,” he said.

ODM and the electoral commission are expected to respond to the application by end of tomorrow (Thursday).

Mr Mutubwa said that the application shall be heard virtually on Saturday 14 May, 2022 at 1pm.

This is the third petition challenging Mr Atandi’s win in ODM party primaries.

Dr Ochogo, in his petition, wants the ODM party to nullify the nomination and offer him a direct ticket to contest in August polls.