ODM directed to issue nomination certificate to Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) has directed the ODM party to issue Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo a nomination certificate, saying the outfit erred in denying the legislator the ticket despite win in the primaries upheld twice by the outfit’s appeals team.

The ruling, delivered Saturday evening, comes just a day after the Orange party issued a nomination certificate to Dr Jalang’o Midiwo, the brother of the late former MP Jakoyo Midiwo.

In the ruling, the PPDT upheld the earlier ruling by the ODM Appeal Tribunal in which Mr Odhiambo was declared the winner.

“In the upshot, we make the following orders: The complaint herein is allowed. The decision of the ODM Appeal Tribunal is upheld. The ODM National Elections Board to forthwith issue to Mr Odhiambo final nomination certificate to contest for the Member of National Assembly for Gem Constituency in any event within the 24 hours of this order and to forward his name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” read part of the Tribunal’s ruling.

The ODM NEB in consultation with the party’s central committee had nullified the Gem constituency nominations a few hours after the Party Appeal Tribunal upheld the nomination of Mr Odhiambo, prompting him to challenge the decision.

Dr Midiwo, who had petitioned the ODM tribunal earlier, complained of violence during the primaries, citing the disruption of the process by faulty kits in his strongholds and voter bribery.

He petitioned the appeals tribunal to cancel the nominations results and declare him the legitimate winner.

The tribunal upheld Mr Odhiambo's win.

His victory was, however, short-lived as the party's National Elections Board ordered for a repeat of nominations but he boycotted the exercise.

The incumbent cited a plot by the NEB to strip him off his victory.

"The nominations were conducted in Gem just like other areas in Siaya County but it’s strange that even after the tribunal upheld my victory there are forces that are hell bent on ensuring my opponent gets the certificate, I will not take part in an illegality," said Mr Odhiambo.

It is at this point that the ODM Central committee cancelled the nominations and ordered a direct ticket be handed to Dr Midiwo.