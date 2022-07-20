MP Mbadi escapes unhurt after Siaya road crash

National Assembly Minority Leader Mr John Mbadi survived an accident on his way from Bondo town on Monday.

Mr Mbadi, who is also the Suba South MP was involved in the accident moments after attending the manifesto launch of the Siaya Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Senator James Orengo.

Mr Mbadi, through his Facebook account, said those who were in the vehicle at the time of the accident came out unhurt.

“Thanks, everyone for your concerns. While it was grisly, I am happy to report that my crew and I left the scene unhurt and we thank God the Almighty,” read the Facebook post.

The post further read: “We are comforted by the prayers of the Psalmist that, 'Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

Despite being involved in a road accident on Monday night, the ODM National Chairman proceeded with political campaigns in Homa Bay County on Tuesday.

The Suba South legislator accompanied Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Senator Moses Kajwang for a campaign tour in Kamreri in Gembe ward and Kigoto in Gwassi South Ward.