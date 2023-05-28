More trouble for DG Willam Oduol after Siaya ODM delegates resolve to expel him

Siaya County ODM delegates have unanimously resolved to expel Deputy Governor William Oduol from the party.

The decision comes just hours before a censure motion against Mr Oduol is tabled before the County Assembly for debate on Monday.

The County Assembly Speaker, George Okode in a Gazette Notice, called for a Special meeting on May 29.

The delegates’ meeting was held in Siaya on Sunday and attended by Governor James Orengo and party officials from the county. Also present at the meeting was the County Assembly Deputy Speaker Oduor Odongo.

The ODM County Organising Secretary Walter Okello said the decision would see Mr Oduol compelled to resign from his position as the deputy governor.

“The Committee therefore unanimously resolved that the Siaya Deputy Governor be compelled to resign from his position as DG, since he no longer subscribes to the aspirations of the party. Further the committee resolved that he should be expelled from the ODM party membership,” said Mr Okello while briefing media after the party delegates meeting.

The committee accused Mr Oduol of spreading false information in the media concerning the county government of Siaya.

“The committee therefore noted with concern the emerging trend of a few officials of the county government prosecuting falsehoods in media instead of exploring the available dispute resolution mechanisms within the party,” read the statement.

Mr Okello further said ”Such officials are therefore deemed to be working in cahoots with the UDA party and are therefore no longer recognized as members of the ODM. It is clear that they are agents of instability and confusion sent to distract the Governor from his agenda.”

The delegates meeting appears to be setting the stage for the removal of Mr Oduol during a special sitting of the County Assembly.

This is the second Special Sitting that the county assembly be holding to discuss the conduct of Mr Oduol.

On Monday May 22, the ODM Secretary of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi asked the embattled deputy governor to resign.

Mr Oduol responded to the calls for his resignation and maintained that he would not tender his resignation as he was elected with the governor and his term was tied to that of the county chief.

“I will not tender my resignation. I was given a mandate by the people of Siaya to serve with Governor Orengo. No amount of intimidation will push me to resign, I will serve as the Deputy Governor,” said Mr Oduol during the interview.

Mr Oduol’s expulsion from the party and the censure motion comes at a time he has been embroiled in a war of words with his boss, citing alleged gross violation of Public Finance Management Act and wanton corruption by the executive.

As Mr Oduol’s frustrations piled, three petitioners filed a petition at the High Court in Nairobi seeking to declare Governor Orengo unfit to hold a public office, claiming he had infringed on provisions of the Constitution and violated the rights of his deputy.

The petitioners Peter Odhiambo, Erick Onyango, and Elizabeth Akinyi filed the petition under certificate of urgency naming Mr Oduol as a victim of political intimidation.

Constitutional mandate

Other than declaring the County boss unfit to hold a public office, the petitioners also prayed for the reinstatement of privileges and allowances to Mr Oduol to enable him discharge his constitutional mandates, and offer him official residence or provide him with accommodation allowances as stipulated in the law.

Mr Orengo and the Siaya County Government were listed as the 1st and 2nd respondents respectively while Mr Oduol and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) 1st and 2nd interested parties in the matter.

The case has since been transferred to Siaya High Court for directions.

The ODM party settled on Mr Oduol as the most preferred running-mate for governor Orengo ahead of the August 9 polls.

Mr Oduol claimed victory in the party nominations of 2013 against Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga before former governor Cornel Rasanga was controversially awarded the ticket.