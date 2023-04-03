Moment of reckoning for five accused of torching UDA offices

Five people accused of torching the Siaya regional office of President William Ruto's UDA party were on Monday brought before court to answer to criminal charges. The five -- Michael Ochieng, Felix Omondi, Godwin Ochieng, Elly Omondi and Julius Omondi -- denied the charges before Siaya Magistrate Margaret Wambani.

According to the charge sheet, they allegedly torched the building valued at Sh15 million that belongs to a Mr Peter Achoch, who is the plaintiff in the case.

The incident took place on March 30 during the Azimio la Umoja demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Protesters set ablaze UDA offices in Siaya

Their lawyer Leonard Okanda prayed that they be released on lenient bond or bail terms.

“Pending trial, I pray that my five clients will be released on reasonable bond or cash bail. As you can see, they are the real hustlers and cannot afford heavy cash bails or bonds. They live from hand to mouth,” Mr Okanda said.

The court was left in stitches when one of the suspects, Mr Ochieng, said he thought his arrest was and April Fools prank because he was arrested on April 1.

“Other than the second accused, the rest are permanent residents of Siaya town. The second accused was arrested in Kiambu on April 1. They drove him to several police stations while not informing him of the offence he would be charged with. In fact your honour, because it was April Fools Day, he thought someone was pulling a prank on him,” said Mr Okanda told court as people burst into laughter.

UDA took over the office premises after winning the August 9 presidential polls last year. The same office had been rented out to the Siaya County Azimio la Umoja Secretariat ahead of the August 9 polls before it was reverted to be the ruling party’s regional office.

By press time, the magistrate had not ruled on whether to release the suspects on bail or bond.