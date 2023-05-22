MCA files motion to impeach Siaya DG William Oduol
East Asembo Ward Rep Gordon Onguru has filed a Notice of Motion to impeach Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol over claims of abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.
He tabled the notice of motion moments after the Siaya County Assembly adopted a report dismissing graft allegations leveled against the County Executive by the Deputy Governor.
Already 26 MCAs have signed the petition to push the Mr Oduol out.
More follows...