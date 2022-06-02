MCA aspirant in Siaya arrested, charged with assault

An aspirant for South Gem Ward in Siaya County on Thursday spent the night in police custody for allegedly assaulting a Kenya Power employee.

Mr Brian Chieng’ Anyango was detained at Bondo Police Station after he failed to pay a Sh30,000 cash bail.

The accused, who is contesting the ward seat as an independent candidate, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bondo Resident Magistrate Stella Mathenge.

He is among eight people who are eyeing the seat and is scheduled to submit his nomination papers for clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on June 6.

Mr Anyango was charged for assault and causing bodily harm on the victim, contrary to Section 251 of the penal code.

The accused, who is a former policeman, was on Thursday acquitted of another case in which he is accused of kidnapping a Mr Benson Okaka on April 13 when ODM was conducting party primaries.

According to the charge sheet, the incident happened around 2am at Gombe area of Gem Sub County.