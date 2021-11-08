Maranda High School closed indefinitely after dorm fire

Academic giant Maranda High School has been closed indefinitely following a fire incident that razed down a dorm.

Six students have also been arrested at the school located in Siaya County as police commence a probe into the mysterious inferno that consumed property belonging to the school and students.

The move comes a few hours after Nyanza Regional Coordinator Magu Mutindika asked all the schools to be on the lookout for any suspicious characters to prevent such tragedies.

According to Mr Nelson Sifuna, the Siaya County Director for Education, the decision to close the school was made after a stakeholders' meeting on Monday morning.

“Six students have been arrested in connection with the incident for questioning at Bondo sub county police station. The closure will pave way for investigations into the matter and to give room for renovation of the dormitory that was destroyed,” said Mr Sifuna.

The investigation will also be extended to security guards who were manning the buildings.

Mr Sifuna said the students will be recalled once proper arrangements have been made.

The fire which started around 10pm Sunday completely brought down the 500-student capacity dormitory.

It occurred while the learners were coming from their evening remedial classes.