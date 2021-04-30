Mama Keziah Obama's body arrives in Kenya for burial

Grace Keziah Obama (right), step-mother of former US President BVarack Obama, embraces her niece Olga Nyandega during a visit to Siaya County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mama Keziah was the mother of Malik, Auma Obama, Bernard Sadik Obama and Mustapha Abo Obama, who was with her when she died.

The body of Mama Grace Keziah Aoko Obama, step-mother of former United States President Barack Obama, has arrived in Kenya ahead of her burial in Nyang’oma Kogelo, Siaya County, on Saturday.

