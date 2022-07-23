Magoha: I'm not lobbying for a job in the next government

Education CS Prof George Magoha has said he is not trying to impress by working hard to get considered for a State job in the next government.

Prof Magoha, who visited Bondo Township Secondary School in Bondo town on Saturday, said he is focused on delivering services that the Jubilee government promised to Kenyans.

“Let it be known that I am not looking for a job neither did I look for this one. There are people who are already lobbying for jobs in the next government,” said Prof Magoha.

He added, “Let the passion that I have for children be interpreted correctly. I was taught that you provide services while you are alive because you never know whether you will be there tomorrow. I’m working hard because there is a job assigned to me to do now. About the next government, I don’t know.”

On corporal punishment, Prof Magoha said the practice was forbidden in learning institutions, unless the teacher was acting in self-defence.

While responding to the incident at Nyamninia Primary School in Gem Sub-County, Prof Magoha said the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) was handling with the matter.

A pupil at the school was brutally caned by two teachers for failing to attain 400 marks in an exam.

“Corporal punishment is not allowed in Kenya. It is against the Constitution of Kenya. Any teacher who will be found punishing the learners (by caning them) will face the law,” said Prof Magoha.

He further stated: “Teachers are not allowed to impose corporal punishment on learners in any learning institution unless acting on self-defence in instances where some learners are heavily built and end up attacking the teachers.”

The two teachers accused of assaulting the pupil are expected to be charged in a Siaya Court on Monday.

In an amateur video circulated on social media, a school pupil is seen crying bitterly, with his body covered in bruises, as he vows not to go back to the school.