Magoha eulogised as hardworking leader who always spoke his mind

The late Education CS George Magoha was on Saturday remembered as a committed, diligent and hardworking leader who never shied to speak his mind.

The funeral of Prof Magoha attracted both his former colleagues in Kenyatta’s administration and senior officials of the Kenya Kwanza government with President William Ruto represented by ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

In his message of condolence, President Ruto termed the former CS as an energetic and frank worker who did not know how to mince his words.

“In the process, he grew to be bigger than the family space could hold. Prof was a citizen of Africa and the entire world,” he said.

President Ruto who served with Prof Magoha in the last Cabinet, and when he was the Minister in charge of Higher Education and Prof Magoha was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, said he developed a close working relationship with the late academician.

“He loved this country and enjoyed serving it. He put his heart in everything and whatever he did. This made him occupy large spaces whenever he went.

“Kenya has lost an amazing person who was a friend, a colleague and a role model to many,” said the President.

The Head of State lauded Prof Magoha's effort when he championed for 100 percent transition from Primary School by visiting the children in the slums to ensure that no one was denied a chance to go to secondary school.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on his part praised Prof Magoha for "bringing sanity and quality in the country's education system".

Mourners led by the family (seated front) at the burial ceremony of former Education CS Prof George Magoha at Odera Akang'o campus in Yala, Siaya. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Mr Kenyatta said he was attracted to Prof Magoha's style of work when he was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

“At the time the country was facing numerous cases of exam cheating, I was convinced that he was the right person to deal with the vice after I saw his contribution in transforming the University of Nairobi,” he said during the funeral service held at Odera Akang'o campus in Yala township.

He pointed out that Prof Magoha attained a milestone for Kenya, noting that the attainment of 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools was a major milestone, not just for the country, but the entire region.

“The Kenyan curriculum that he took keen interest to develop is also being emulated in Malawi and Zambia, among other countries,” he said.

Former Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo while delivering a tribute on behalf of the colleagues who served in President Kenyatta administration said Prof Magoha was always impatient with laziness.

“He wanted to be out there in the field and engaged with the teachers and learners on the ground. He was obedient, diligent and hardworking,” she said.

Ms Omamo recalled that there was nothing Prof Magoha was given that he failed to do and would rarely engage in idle talk as he used every effort to discharge his duty.

Despite being a straight talking-person, Azimio leader Raila Odinga said Prof Magoha was an honest leader who meant well for every person he interacted with.

Mr Odinga who created excitement when he arrived at the venue donned in traditional regalia said Prof Magoha was a hero who deserved an honour as a great hero of the Luo community.

“He has helped restore the standards of education in this country and left an indelible mark in the country’s history,” he said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, however, expressed commitment that he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor.

Other leaders who remembered Prof Magoha for the great service he offered to the country included Siaya Governor James Orengo, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, former CS Raphael Tuju and Labour CS Florence Bore.

While the Magoha family called on the leaders to avoid politics in his funeral, the ceremony was marked by heated political undertones as leaders bashed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators who met President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga while calling on his supporters to remain steadfast assured them that there is hope in his quest to ensure justice is attained.

Mr Odinga who has maintained that he won the August 9 polls against President William Ruto accused some people of betrayal and engaging in selfish agenda.

"I don't want traitors in this cause. Our people should remain steadfast as we are sure of reaching our destination which I promise will be good for all of us.

"Our people should stand strong. I know where we want to go and no one should derail us," he said.

Mr Orengo while speaking in parables urged the need for leaders to respect the party leadership and organs.

“Our people, we must respect our mothers. The late Prof Magoha respected his mother because it is mothers who brought us to this world. Therefore, your mother’s house must be respected, whether it is leaking, you must stay there and make it better,” said Mr Orengo.