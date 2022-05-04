Losses for Bondo farmers as hippos wreak havoc

Picture a situation where you wake up early in the morning, go to your farm and find hippos feeding on the crops you invested heavily to plant.

That is exactly what farmers in Hongo Beach, Bondo sub-county, have been experiencing in the past two weeks.

Most of them had abandoned fishing to concentrate on farming on the shores of Lake Victoria after fish stocks dwindled drastically.

The behemoths have been on a destructive spree for two weeks and have reduced many maize farms to stalks and trampled on vegetables.

Mr Odhiambo Rateng, a fisherman and farmer in Hongo, said most farms in the area have become hippo grazing fields.

“People are suffering. Last season we harvested nothing from our farms and this season things are not any different because most of the farms have been destroyed by the hippos. Personally, on my farm I found a hippo feeding on my crops last Sunday,” Mr Odhiambo said.

He added that the beasts roam from one farm to another, causing significant destruction.

“The hippos operate in groups of three and they feed on all crops from one farm to the next. For two weeks they have destroyed several farms,” he added.

No help from KWS

Farmers also complained that they had received little or no help from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), saying the agency had not responded to their calls.

“We don’t want to kill these animals; we believe the KWS have a responsibility to ensure that the animals are kept away from the people. The hippos are not only dangerous to our crops, they also pose threats to our lives, they can hurt humans too,” said Mr Johanes Okumu who cultivates watermelons.

He added: “The hippos have fed on all the melons that were ready for harvest. When you calculate the loss that we have incurred ever since the beasts invaded our farms, it amounts to hundreds of thousands.”

The destruction extends to the neighbouring village of Uringu, he said, with the animals feeding on crops all night long.

“The hippos don’t fear humans, in fact, they roam around the farms until sunrise. Something has to be done immediately to control the hippos,” he said.

But Moses Okula, a KWS officer, said that most farmers have encroached on riparian lands where hippos graze, resulting in human-animal conflict.

“Naturally, they feed on the natural vegetation that grows on the shores of the lake, so when they come out to feed they find the crops in their grazing land,” Mr Okula said.

Mr Okula added that county assemblies should create policies guiding farmers on where to cultivate along the shores of the lake.