Last of Abimbo mine tragedy victims to be buried today

Tom Okwach, whose body was retrieved from the Abimbo mines in Siaya about seven months after he was buried alive along with seven other workers will be laid to rest today.

The body was removed last month, bringing relief to the family after a long painful period of searching.

The Luo believe that the spirit of a dead person does not rest until a burial ceremony is conducted. He will be laid to rest in Asembo, Rarieda.

“My son will now rest. The family will also have closure after seven months of pain and suffering,” said Mr Martin Sikuku.

He added: “I feel the pain of losing my son. However, there is a relief that I will be able to see his grave that will serve as a reminder that he sleeps there.”

In order to give the father of three a befitting send-off, the family has had to hold three fund drives to meet the Sh200,000 budget.

“We had to call on well-wishers, friends and relatives to help us raise the money for the burial ceremony because we have to give him a befitting send-off. That is what our culture demands,” said Mr Sikuku.

Having spent a fortune and exhausted the family’s resources in searching for the body, they needed more money for funeral expenses.

“We sold all our possessions in order to retrieve the body. Furthermore, we are sinking in debts from people and institutions,” he noted.

Okwach was buried alive alongside seven others after a mine shaft collapsed at the Abimbo mines. Six were rescued while two – Okwach and Enos Ongong’a – perished.

The body of Ongong’a was retrieved after six days, leaving only Okwach under the rubble.

The family turned deaf ears to the council of elders’ advice to forget about their missing relative and bury a “yago” (sausage tree) or a banana sucker to symbolise the body.

“I defied the elders. Let no one say that my family refused to follow what the elders advised. I am a Christian and my faith would not allow me to bury a banana sucker in place of my missing son. My prayers were answered six months after my son was buried inside the mines,” said Mr Sikuku.

The practice of burying a banana sucker or the “yago” is still alive in the Luo community when bodies cannot be found.

The December 2 shaft collapse at the Abimbo mines exposed how unprepared the national government and Siaya County are for such emergencies.

According to Mr Fredrick Ogunde, uncle of Okwach, the government withdrew support from the search, leaving the family with a huge burden of footing related bills.