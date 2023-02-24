Irrigation project in Siaya, Busia pushes up land prices

There is a rush to buy land along Lower Nzoia Irrigation Development canal as the Sh7 billion project nears completion.

Without relying on rain-fed agriculture, the mega irrigation project will allow farmers to cultivate crops throughout the year.

The locals have expressed confidence that the new initiative will improve their living standards through better agricultural yields.

The first phase of the project was this week successfully tested by the contractor and the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme Manager Eng Edwin Monyonge as farmers for the first time received water through canals to their farms.

The project which will benefit farmers from Siaya and Busia counties is currently 90 percent complete and is set to be officially launched by President William Ruto later in the year.

“We have successfully tested block one of the project and water is flowing very well with the required speed. Over 2,000 farmers along the canal in Ugunja and Alego Usonga sub-counties will be able to get water during the rainy and drought seasons,” said Eng Monyonge.

Officials carrying out tests on the canals. Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project will benefit 12600 farmers when complete in Sptember 3. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group.

David Ochieng, a farmer from Ugunja said they have started feeling the impact of the project.

"The demand for land has gone up because everyone wants a piece of land along the canal. The prices have also gone up; land owners have begun asking for millions,” he said.

He added, “Many youth and women groups are already undergoing training on the best ways of utilizing the water in their farms.”

Maximum output

Gorrety Achieng, also a farmer, told Nation that the new project will allow the maximum output in the farms.

“We have waited for over five years. Sadly others have died before they could see water flow to their farms. I am happy because I have seen water and I believe agriculture is the way to go,” she said.

She added, “We will no longer depend on the rains, we already have the water. This is a game changer for us in Ugunja.”

When complete, there will be an addition of at least 10,000 acres in Busia and Siaya Counties under irrigation with adequate room for the farmers to diversify and cultivate other crops.

The new project will also benefit an additional 12,600 farmers from the two counties to irrigate their farms thus increasing the production of food in the region and also enable more people to earn income.

While inspecting the project last week, Chair of the National Irrigations Authority (NIA) Eng Joshua Toro said the project will reduce the cost of pumping water to the farms.

“One major reason this project will be feasible is the low cost of pumping water. Currently, the NIA spends, on average, Sh24 million annually on electricity to pump water across the scheme, which is quite expensive.