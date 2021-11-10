How Raila’s fortunes intertwine with his hometown of Bondo

Every election cycle, the name Bondo features prominently in the utterances of politicians, who weave it into their rhetoric to appease their constituents.

This is thanks to the Railamania-Railaphobia argument, which was advanced by the late vice-president Kijana Wamalwa, who described ODM leader Raila Odinga as a two-faced coin.

Those who adore him do so with passion, just like those who hate him, he said.

As a way of silencing one of Kenya's most indefatigable candidates for the country's top seat, his critics often vow to give him a humiliating defeat that would retire him to his ancestral home in Bondo, Siaya County.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) and James Ngethe, a representative of the Council of Eminent Persons of Murang’a, conduct a ceremony at Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County on December 19, 2020. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

This has been the story of Bondo since the days of Mr Odinga's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who served as Jomo Kenyatta's vice-president before he fell out with him and finally quit the government in 1966.

“It has been a mixed bag of fortunes for residents of Bondo, who have had to contend with different situations, depending on which side of the government they were perceived to be,” said Mr Joseph Okola, a resident.

He pointed out that as of 1966, the region was yet to reap any benefits from having a son as the second in command after the country attained independence three years earlier.

A street at Bondo town in Siaya County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“Mr Jaramogi became the foremost critic of the government after he fell out with the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and remained a vocal opposition leader until his death in January 1994,” Mr Okola told Nation.Africa.

All this while, he observed, the region was neglected on matters of development and the distribution of national resources because it was home to the Odingas.

Upon the demise of the doyen of opposition politics, his son Raila quickly filled the shoes left behind by his father and wholly inherited his political support base.

Unlike his father's radical approach, Mr Odinga adopted a change of tact that would see him work closely with President Daniel Arap Moi when he failed to clinch the presidency in his first attempt in 1997.

By dissolving his National Development Party (NDP), he joined the ruling party Kanu to form New Kanu.

To formalise the cooperation between the two parties, Moi appointed Mr Odinga minister for Energy, in a move that also saw a few of his allies incorporated into the Cabinet.

Mr Odinga’s entry into the government in June 2001 rekindled the fortunes and hopes of the remote town of Bondo, 35 years after the bitter falling-out between Jaramogi and Jomo Kenyatta.

Meaningful and transformative change

But the celebration was short-lived, as he worked for slightly over a year before resigning in October 2002, citing loss of confidence in the government of President Moi.

Mr Odinga would later join hands with other opposition leaders. He managed to end Kanu’s grip on power in the 2002 General Election after Uhuru Kenyatta, Moi’s preferred candidate, lost to Mwai Kibaki of the National Rainbow Coalition.

A street at Bondo town in Siaya County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

It is, however, his appointment as Roads minister by President Kibaki in January 2003 that brought excitement and optimism among Bondo residents.

“This marked the beginning of the improvement of roads in Bondo, which also saw the coming up of other businesses that contributed to the social and economic development of the region,” said 48-year-old George Okello, who was born and brought up in the town.

Unfortunately, the arrangement was halted after Mr Kibaki sacked Mr Odinga for spearheading campaigns against the passage of the constitutional amendment in 2005.

Fast-forward to the period between 2008 and 2013, when he served as prime minister in the grand coalition government with President Kibaki following the contested presidential election of 2007. Residents of Bondo reckon that they saw meaningful and transformative change in Mr Odinga’s ancestral home in those years.

The adoption of the 2010 Constitution and the introduction of devolution after the 2013 General Election further saw Bondo hugely benefit from the allocation of resources, enabling it to become one of Siaya County’s top revenue generators.

Bondo University College at Bondo Town, Siaya County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Among major projects implemented by the county government is the ongoing tarmacking of the Opoda-Bondo road, which is expected to ease traffic in the town.

As Mr Odinga prepares to launch his fifth bid for the presidency in 2022, expectations remain high in his support base as they hope his election would bring glory to his homeland.

In recognition of the role played by Jaramogi in the fight for independence, Bondo University College, which used to be a constituent campus of Maseno University, was renamed Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology after being granted a charter in 2013.

“The University College started with a small number of 200 students but has since grown its student body to 13,265 as at the beginning of 2019,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Agong.

The university has spurred the development of critical infrastructure and real estate and the emergence of business enterprises spreading to the once bushy and sleepy Sinapanga village.

Taking advantage of investment opportunities, financial institutions such as Co-operative Bank, KCB Bank, Equity bank, Post Bank and the Kenya Women Finance Trust have also set up branches to serve residents.

Two rising modern office blocks in the town centre are reshaping the look of Bondo, which is rapidly becoming a busy urban centre.