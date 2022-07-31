George Muluan: I'll floor Samuel Atandi in Alego Usonga MP race

Former Alego Usonga MP George Omondi Muluan is banking on the projects he initiated when he served in the 11th parliament between 2013 and 2017 to recapture the seat in the General Elections next Week.

Mr Muluan prides on various education, agriculture and health projects he implemented after his election in the 2013 polls.

Contesting on the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) ticket under the Azimio coalition party, he says the outfit also puts him at a vantage point of winning back the seat.

In 2013, the ex-legislator who was vying on the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper party ticket went against all odds to defeat businessman Edwin Ochieng’ Yinda of ODM.

Mr Musyoka was at the time Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate under the defunct Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord). Mr Muluan garnered 34,225 votes against Mr Yinda's 25,634.

In 2017 he was, however, unsuccessful in defending the seat as an Independent candidate, losing to the incumbent Sam Atandi of ODM.

In an interview with Nation, Mr Muluan however, says, being a member of DAP-K which sits in the Azimio coalition under Mr Odinga, coupled with the visible projects he initiated as MP in the area, he is destined for victory.

“I initiated and even completed various education, agricultural and health projects that are tangible and anybody who compared me with the incumbent will definitely see I have a better scorecard,” Mr Muluan says.

He went on: “During my tenure between 2013 and 2017, I put up at least 146 primary school classrooms and five new secondary schools courtesy of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).”

Current regime

This, he argues, has not been achieved by the current regime.

Mr Muluan is known for his door-to-door campaign strategy, unlike his opponents who favour campaign rallies.

Yesterday, he cautioned against those advocating for a six-piece vote pattern for ODM candidates, noting that the situation might hurt Mr Odinga’s presidential votes.

“We are against six peace calls because this will confuse voters, particularly the elderly because H.E Raila Odinga is not vying for president on ODM ticket but Azimio ticket.

“Therefore since the Orange symbol will not be on the ballot, voters will get confused because of those asking them to vote six-piece,” Mr Muluan said.

He lashed out at those calling for the six-piece voting pattern, accusing them of being selfish and not genuine.

“They simply want to benefit from the call yet they don’t mind about the presidential seat.

“Our interest as Azimio members is to ensure we make Raila President,” he said.

He pointed out that DAP-K party leader Mr Wafula Wamunyinyi and Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who is also associated with the party have thrown their weight behind Mr Odinga, adding that their efforts to help him ascend to the par seat must be respected.