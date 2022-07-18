Gem MCA’s vehicle torched in night attack

A vehicle belonging to South Gem Ward Representative David Audi was torched after thugs broke into his home last night.

Gem sub-county Police Commander Charles Chacha confirmed the incident, saying that unknown people stormed Mr Audi’s home and set ablaze a Toyota Probox.

“The MCA reported that the vehicle was torched by unknown people between 1am and 2am. He was not around at the time of the incident. We have launched investigations into the matter,” Mr Chacha said.

He added: “We visited the scene in the morning and we have some leads that will enable us to establish what actually transpired as well as the people behind the heinous act.”

No one was hurt in the incident, he said.

Nothing was stolen

The assailants did not steal anything from the home.

Mr Audi did not answer phone calls from the Nation seeking comment on the incident.

Mr Audi was elected as an independent candidate in 2017 and was cleared recently the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend his seat on a UDM ticket.

The incident comes after the IEBC postponed elections in Gem South ward after the death of ODM candidate Nick Wanga. Mr Wanga died at a hospital in Kisumu after a short illness. Arrangements for his burial are underway.

ODM will have to pick another candidate in the contest.